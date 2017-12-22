Najib says won’t sacrifice Islam for Trump’s friendship

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak giving a speech at the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity gathering at the Putra Mosque, Putrajaya, December 22, 2017. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriPUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — Prime Minister Najib Razak said today he will not sacrifice Islamic principles just to remain friends with President of the United States Donald Trump.

Speaking at the “Save Jerusalem Solidarity Rally” here, Najib admitted that Trump is a good personal friend, but added that he is duty-bound as a Muslim to prioritise his religion.

“I admit that I was well received when I visited the White House and that Donald Trump is a good friend of mine.

“However, when it comes to my principles, I will not sacrifice it no matter what. It is our duty as Muslims to uphold the first Shariah principles which is to defend Islam,” Najib said to the roar of hundreds who turned up for the rally to oppose the US government’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Najib also told the crowd that Malaysia was a sovereign country that has its own dignity and has never had to beg financial aid from anyone, not even the US, adding that it was the world “superpower” that had asked for investments from here.

The prime minister explained that this was the reason Malaysia had helped sponsor the United Nations resolution opposing the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“This is not only for justice but also because Malaysia has never begged money or assistance from anyone, including the United States,” he said.

“Even though they are a superpower, do not look down on Malaysia. We have our dignity. We never borrowed [money] from them, in fact they are the ones that asked us recently to buy their planes and invest in their economy.

“This shows that not only do we have dignity, we are developed, we are strong and can be a model to other Muslim nations. Imagine our strength if the entire Muslim world unites,” he said.

Najib then said he would like to organise a Muslim solidarity gathering every third Friday of the month in all mosques nationwide and conduct special prayers in hopes that one day Jerusalem will be Palestine’s capital.

He also promised to carry on the campaign for the Palestinian cause through other means, including through diplomatic and political channels.

Hundreds of Muslims flocked to the Putra Mosque in the nation’s administrative capital after Friday prayers today, dressed in white to show solidarity with Palestinians who also see Jerusalem as their homeland.

There were small groups of Christians and those professing other beliefs who joined in the gathering as well.