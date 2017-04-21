Najib says willing to admit Putrajaya’s flaws, but not wild claims

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he was humble enough to admit that the era of the ‘government knows all’ was over. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The prime minister today said he is “humble enough” to concede to weaknesses in the federal government, but stressed that he would not entertain wild allegations or baseless opposition.

Having warned of the dangers posed by fake news and provocative information spread through social media, Datuk Seri Najib Razak also urged the press to be factual in their reporting to counter these.

“I am humble enough to admit that the era of the ‘government knows all’ is over.

“I am humble enough to admit there are weaknesses here and there in government, but I’m not willing to accept wild baseless allegations because they are completely unfounded,” he said at the Malaysian Journalists Night 2017 here.

“Please help me to distinguish between wild allegations and facts. We owe it to the people of Malaysia and we owe it to the country, we owe it to Negaraku, Malaysia,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Najib highlighted the media’s role in reporting the truth and to check the three arms of the government: executive, legislature and judiciary.

“This is my hope to reporters. You don’t have to agree all the time with the government, but please disagree on facts, but not on wild baseless allegations,” he later said after giving examples of false allegations against the federal government.

