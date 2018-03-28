Najib says Putrajaya did not influence redelineation process

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at Parliament to table the Election Commission’s (EC) report on the redrawing of electoral boundaries, March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the Dewan Rakyat today that the government did not influence the redelineation process, as he tabled the Election Commission’s (EC) report on the redrawing of electoral boundaries.

The Pekan MP pointed out that there were objections from different parties, including the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN), on the recommendations laid out in the report.

“I was informed there were recommendations suggested by the EC that was not agreed by certain parties, including from the government party.

“Even so, the government did not interfere or influence the EC in carrying out their duties and we are always respectful of the decision made by the EC, which is for the betterment of the people and the country,” Najib said in his speech.

Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government had reviewed the recommendations presented in the report and did not suggest any amendments as the redelineation process was fully implemented according to the provisions of the Federal Constitution.

According to the report, Najib said the total number of registered voters had increased by 36 per cent, or an additional three million voters, from 8,347,107 on 27 December 2001 to 11,379,352 voters on September 6, 2016.

The report, which took the EC two years to prepare, contains three books detailing the redelineation process and EC’s recommendations, each being close to 500 pages thick.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia allowed five representatives from the Opposition and six from BN to debate on the report for 10 minutes each.