Najib says police not ‘yes-men’ to the government

(From left) Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the 211th National Day celebration at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The allegation by some quarters that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is a ‘yes-men’ (pak turut) to the government and getting paid without doing any job (makan gaji buta) is baseless, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Expressing regrets, he said the allegation was made to create a wrong perception among the society for the police force.

“Recently, a former leader, who is already 93-years-old, claimed that the police was the one responsible and the one at fault for prompting him to sack a deputy minister in 1998,” he said, adding that the matter had, however, been clarified by the then Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Mohamed Noor, that the police had no jurisdiction to sack anyone.

Najib said this in his speech at the 211th Police Day Memorial Parade at the at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

In the speech, Najib also hit out at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir for wanting to terminate the service of all high-ranking officers in the current government if the opposition pact was voted to power after the 14th general election.

“We, the government, always appreciate the contributions by PDRM members. Their interests and welfare will continue to be looked after by the existing government,” he added.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun. — Bernama