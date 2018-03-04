Najib says ‘open house’ tradition the foundation and key to national unity

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor sample some ‘kuih kapit’ at the national-level Chinese New Year Open House 2018 in Sungai Petani March 3, 2018. ― Bernama picSUNGAI PETANI, March 4 ― The Malaysian tradition of hosting open houses during festivals will be more meaningful if the people also open their hearts and minds, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said besides portraying the people as unique and special, it was actually the foundation and key to national unity.

“If our hearts are open and our minds can think rationally, then there is no reason why Malaysia will not continue to be a nation that is not just united but the diversity will be a source of strength to our country and not a problem,” he said.

Najib said this in his speech at the national-level Chinese New Year Open House 2018 at the Dataran Amanjaya Mall here last night.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz and also Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Speaking before thousands of guests here, Najib said the country’s racial diversity was not a barrier for the people to practice mutual respect and assistance, but it required a strong “binding” to unity.

“What is the binding factor? Tonight we hear Ms Linda Yee (local community representative) speaks the national language fluently, that is actually the binding factor, fluent in the national language...for the Tiong Hua (Chinese) people, fluent in national language, native language or own dialects and maybe fluent in English too.

“For the Malays, of course the mother tongue and English and if possible another language...but the national language binds the national unity,” he said.

The Prime Minister sarcastically denied the speculation that Malaysia was a bankrupt state, while experts predicted that the country’s economy this year will continue to grow.

He said if it was true that Malaysia was a bankrupt nation, how could the government afford to enlarge the Langkawi International Airport and allocate RM1 billion for the construction of a water plant in Kedah to solve the water supply problem.

“If we are bankrupt, we may not be able to organise this evening’s event...the Opposition is full of lies and not facts,” he said.

Najib also recalled when he first came to Sungai Petani in the 70's where at that time there was not a single hotel in the area but only a rest house that was used as a meeting place.

“However, everything changed after the Barisan Nasional came to power,” he said.

Earlier, the guests were entertained by various cultural performances including the lion dance by the Kun Sheng Keng group from Muar, Johor.

Organised by the Tourism and Culture Ministry, the three-day programme beginning Thursday involved various interesting events including the festival of mass production of “kuih kapit” or “love letters” which was recorded in the Malaysian Book of Records with the participation of 3,000 people. ― Bernama