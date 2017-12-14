Najib: OIC calls for UN to act after US recognises Jerusalem as Israel capital

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) attends a press conference after the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul. ― Bernama picISTANBUL, Dec 14 ― The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) wants the United Nations (UN) to discharge its responsibility by taking urgent action to move resolutions related to the importance of Jerusalem, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said that OIC members who participated in its Extraordinay Summit here yesterday had stated their readiness to raise the issue of the United States recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with the United Nations General Assembly if its Security Council (UNSC) failed to act.

He said the OIC placed the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem as an important agenda for Muslims and stated its continued support for the people of Palestine in their effort to form an independent nation based on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital.

“The OIC strongly condemns the unilateral action by the US to recognise Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as the capital city of Israel, which is not valid under international law and historically.

“Peace will only come in Palestine when Israel ceases to occupy its lands. The OIC also recognises East Jerusalem as the the capital of Palestine and urges other countries to recognise Palestine,” he told Malaysian journalists after attending the one-day summit.

Najib said the organising of the summit was timely for Muslims to voice out their views on the matter.

“The summit has received very good response with the presence of many leaders from Islamic countries. Despite a short notice, the good response and strong support displayed by leaders of Islamic countries on the struggle of the Palestinians in fighting for their rights for a sovereign state should be praised,” he said.

The prime minister said he had delivered a statement to represent the voices of Malaysians, among others condemning and denouncing the unilateral decision by the US in recognising Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel during the extraordinary summit.

“The final status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif should be determined through bilateral negotiations between Palestine and Israel via the framework of the two-state solution. The US decision is a provocation and will cause serious security consequences to the region,” he said.

As such, Najib called for Muslims to unite to reject the attempt of any country to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and stressed the need for Muslims to cooperate with the international community to ensure that the status of the holy city could only be made through negotiations under the framework.

“I urge Muslims across the globe to unite to denounce any effort to recognise Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Israel. I asserted that Al-Quds Al-Sharif is not only a holy city for Muslims but also for people of other faiths.

“This place needs to be protected so that the respective worshippers can practice their teachings in peace. The deadlock of the Middle East conflict can be solved in a pragmatic manner based on international laws,” he said.

The prime minister also hoped that the US could assist towards the peace process through, first of all, by withdrawing the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city and secondly, working together to facilitate peace by getting involved with both countries in line with the two-state solution.

Najib said during the OIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting held before the extraordinary summit, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman stressed that the decision by the US administration had an impact on the peace process in the Middle East and thus, provoking anger among Muslims across the world as well as the world at large.

“I have spoken out on the inner voice of Malaysians, and that Malaysia's stand is clear and firm. Malaysia’s hope is that the issue is dealt with in unity and solidarity of Muslims. Also to act wisely... In this matter, we will not compromise as Jerusalem is a holy place,” he said.

On relations with the US, Najib said that Malaysia’s position was differentiate on what was beneficial and what was not.

“We cannot reject American investors because of this decision by the Trump administration. But in the matter of Jerusalem we cannot accept the decision by this administration (to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel),” he added. ― Bernama