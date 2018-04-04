Najib says BN needs wow factor for Selangor offensive

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks at the 16th MAPPA congregation in Putrajaya today, April 4, 2018. ― Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliPUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Barisan Nasional (BN) must find a “figure” who can wow voters if it is to win Selangor, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said.

“It will be difficult to win (Selangor) if we do not find such a figure,” said the chairman of the ruling coalition.

Najib said Selangor was ripe for the taking as the present Pakatan Harapan administration was neither in control nor able to govern effectively.

Citing the recent water crisis in which large areas of the state suffered dry taps for almost a week, Najib, who is also the prime minister, said the federal government had offered to step in to resolve the crisis, but Selangor refused.

“It is such a rudimentary issue, but yet they cannot deal with it,” Najib said to senior editors at his office here today.

Asked if BN has identified such a figure to lead its Selangor charge and be the mentri besar, Najib smiled and said he could not reveal this yet.

“If I unveil the name too early, that person will become a target. We must time this right,” he said, admitting the person would be targeted by both the opposition and internal rivals.

The briefing was called in view of the general election, which is expected to be called on Friday as BN will launch its manifesto the day after.

On Sabah, he said the BN coalition must not underestimate the threat from Parti Warisan Sabah that is headed by a former Umno leader.

“We must not take them lightly but I am confident that we can deal with them,” he added.

He also said there were some minor internal problems in Sarawak over candidates.

Najib revealed that the candidate list was not yet complete as there are some “changes to be made”.