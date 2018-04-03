Najib says BN must wage all out war to counter Opposition’s lies

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said BN must wage an all-out war to counter the opposition’s lies in the run up to the 14th General Election in the interest of the people. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SEGAMAT, April 3 — Barisan Nasional (BN) must wage an all-out war to counter the opposition’s lies in the run up to the 14th General Election in the interest of the people, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said the BN government had a proven track record in looking after the people unlike the opposition who were only good at lying and peddling empty promises.

“If you want to play politics go ahead, It is okay to criticise but don’t cheat the people.

“That is why we must go all out to expose their lies. Certainly we are not going to fall for their lies. We must stand behind the team that will take us to a brighter future which is none other than BN,” said Najib, who is also BN chairman and Umno president.

He said this at a people’s gathering in Bukit Mambai, Labis here today. At the event, Najib also performed the ground-breaking for the Bukit Mambai Affordable Housing Project.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin; International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Chua Tee Yong, who is also Labis Member of Parliament; and Tenang assemblyman Mohd Azahar Ibrahim.

Najib said among the lies by the opposition was the statement by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claiming that the government had awarded citizenship to Chinese nationals who bought properties at the Forest City near Gelang Patah, and that the Kedah state government had sold three islands to China.

“I strongly deny (about the citizenship), not true. Please come out with evidence... No, they (the opposition) don’t have any. They cannot show the proof,” he said.

According to Najib, the opposition themselves feared the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat as there had been a number of such news being concocted by them.

Meanwhie, Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the Johor Affordable Homes (RMMJ) initiative proved that the BN-led government had always taken into account the needs of Johor people.

He said the number of affordable housing projects in Selangor, for instance, was very small compared to Johor which targeted 71,000 units of RMMJ by 2020.

“What is there to boast in Selangor? The leaders get votes but the people only get pails (following water crisis). In Penang, they (the state government) come out with a tunnel project but there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” said the prime minister.

At the event, Najib also approved a RM5 million allocation for the construction of a mini stadium in Labis as proposed by Chua, and would review the need for having the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) there.

He also allowed to include plans to have six lanes from the existing four lanes along the North-South Expressway, in Johor BN’s manifesto.

“I take into account what was mentioned by Mohamed Khaled. The (traffic along the) North-South Expressway, especially from Ayer Hitam to Johor Baru, is too congested on weekends.

“I allow that to be included in the manifesto. If (BN) wins big and not by a slim majority, Insya Allah (God willing) we will add to become six lanes,” Najib said. — Bernama