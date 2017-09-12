Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib, Rosmah meet Malaysians in Washington

Tuesday September 12, 2017
09:27 AM GMT+8

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was greeted by embassy officials upon his arrival at Trump International Hotel in Washington yesterday. ― Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was greeted by embassy officials upon his arrival at Trump International Hotel in Washington yesterday. ― Bernama picWASHINGTON, Sept 12 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor met with Malaysian students and diaspora at a dinner at the Malaysian Embassy here yesterday.

Najib and his wife are in Washington DC for a three-day working visit focused on a meeting with President Donald J. Trump scheduled for Tuesday at the White House.

During the function, the prime minister highlighted the current situation in Malaysia and extended his National Day and Malaysia Day greetings. 

There are about 28,000 Malaysians living in cities throughout the United States.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Tan Sri Dr Zulhasnan Rafique and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa. ― Bernama

