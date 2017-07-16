Najib, Rosmah join thousands at Umno Aidilfitri open house

Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak serves a guest at the Umno open house at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak joined thousands of people of all races and walks of life today at the Umno Adilfitri Open House 2017 at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

Najib, who is also Umno president, and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at 11.50am at the Tun Razak 1 Hall.

They were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, Puteri chief Datuk Mas Ermiyati Samsudin, Information chief Tan Sri Anuar Musa, Supreme Council members, Cabinet ministers and leaders of Barisan Nasional component parties.

Guests were feted to various treats from each state such as soto Bangi, rendang Arau, mee bandung Muar, laksa Kedah, nasi kandar Penang and entertained by local artistes and cultural performers.

A guest, Muliandy Goppan, 54, from Jalan Masjid India here, said he was happy to have the opportunity to attend such an event and join people of other races.

“Even though Umno is a party for the Malays, but today we can see people from all walks of life attend the event. This is good for racial harmony,” he said.

Beatrice Chong, 25, a private university student, said she was happy and thrilled to get to meet the prime minister.

Prior tho this, Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh had said that about 50,000 to 70,000 people were expected to attend the annual event, which ended at 3pm. — Bernama