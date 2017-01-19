Najib: Rohingya crisis a stain on Asean

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak stresses Malaysia's position on the Rohingyas was not a case of interference in Myanmar's affairs.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The plight of the mostly Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar is a “stain” on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the community of nations in the region, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“The current situation is a stain on Asean itself, and on the community we declared established at the end of 2015, under Malaysia's chairmanship,” Najib said in his keynote address at the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) here today.

Thousands of Rohingyas have been displaced due to outbreaks of violence in Rakhine involving the Myanmar military forces and also Buddhists in the state.

Najib also stressed that Malaysia's public position on the plight of Rohingyas was not a case of interference in Myanmar's affairs.

“While we have been compelled to take a public position in the situation in Myanmar, I wish to make clear that there is no stronger supporter of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries than Malaysia,” he said.

He said that countries cannot be expected to stay silent if the domestic affairs of a country results in instability that affects them.

Najib in his speech said that Malaysia houses more than 50,000 Rohingya refugees in the country.

He also said that all Asean members would like to prevent a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, where thousands of Rohingyas were stranded in open waters while trying to flee the violence in Rakhine.