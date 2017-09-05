Najib receives courtesy call from new IGP

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shaking hands with newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun during the latter’s visit to his office at Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, September 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak received a courtesy call from Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who was appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police yesterday, at his office in Putrajaya today.

Mohamad Fuzi succeeded Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who went on mandatory retirement yesterday upon reaching the age of 60.

Najib congratulated Mohamad Fuzi on his appointment as the number one of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“Received a courtesy call from Datuk Seri Fuzi Harun this morning. Congratulations on your appointment as the 11th Inspector-General of Police. Wishing you all the best in your new job,” Najib said in his official Twitter account.

The prime minister also uploaded a picture of him shaking hands with Mohamad Fuzi.

Mohamad Fuzi, 58, joined the Royal Malaysia Police on Jan 8, 1984, as a cadet ASP (assistant superintendent of police) at Pulapol.

Prior to his appointment as the new IGP, he was the director of the Special Branch. He had also served as acting Deputy IGP for two months in 2014. — Bernama