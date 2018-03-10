Najib: Putrajaya could do driverless MRT, Selangor can’t solve water cut

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak gestures during his speech at RELA’s 46th anniversary celebrations in Serdang March 10, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim SERDANG, March 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today chided the Selangor government over the water disruption in the state, citing it as proof that the state government was incompetent.

The Barisan Nasional chairman instead compared the situation to the federal government, which he said was responsible for the driverless Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.

Najib noted that Malaysia is a democracy where everyone is allowed to have differing opinions, but said it should not be an excuse to talk negatively about the country and cause foreigners to lose confidence in the country.

“But to us, they have a certain agenda, the agenda is for them to gain political power with whatever methods possible. They do not display a more constructive agenda. Certainly they don’t have capability as shown by our government today.

“Just see, if we mention Selangor these few days, what is the problem in Selangor?” he asked the thousands of RELA members gathered here, receiving shouted replies of “water”.

“Water problem. It’s not a facility that is very difficult. If we can do the MRT project with driverless trains with the latest technology, it can’t be that the water problem cannot be solved.”

“This is when there is excessive politicking and the public’s welfare and the public are not prioritised, and this is the result,” he said.

The Selangor state government is led by Opposition parties part of the defunct Pakatan Rakyat pact. Parts of the state and Kuala Lumpur were this week affected by a scheduled water supply disruption due to repair works at a water treatment plant.

But the water disruption was extended when a sudden burst damaged pipes at a surge vessel system after the scheduled repair works were completed.

This morning, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said water supply that is being restored in stages since last night has reached almost 73 per cent of households in Selangor.