Najib: Putrajaya achieved target of one million affordable homes

Najib said PR1MA products are in strong demand. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The federal government has reached its target of providing one million affordable homes for Malaysians, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

He said a total of 139,338 houses have been built, 311,281 houses are in various stages of construction, while the remaining are in the process of pre-approvals.

“The government has achieved our target to build one million affordable homes for the people nationwide.

“This even includes houses in Opposition-led states like Penang and Selangor,” he said after visiting the “Ekspo Jualan Perumahan — Ke Arah Sejuta Impian” at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Najib said Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), especially, is on the right track to build 500,000 homes for the rakyat, targeting particularly the middle 40 per cent earners (M40) group.

PR1MA, he said, today revealed that 16,000 of its homes nationwide have been taken up with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM4 billion in just under two years.

“This is a true testament to the government’s effort to deliver on the National Housing Agenda for the rakyat in the M40 group,” he said.

Najib said PR1MA products are in strong demand, as evident in the sales of the project in Jalan Jubilee at Bukit Bintang where 224 of the total 542 units were taken up in only three days after it was opened for sale.

The nine-day expo, which showcases more than 600,000 homes, is organised by various federal and state housing agencies such as PR1MA, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad, 1Malaysia Housing Projects for Civil Servants (PPA1M) and Federal Territories Affordable Housing (RUMAWIP).

Najib said the attraction of the expo was products that could fit the financial means of both the bottom 40 per cent (B40) and M40 groups.

PR1MA was established under the 2012 PR1MA Act to roll out a thorough and extensive programme in building quality houses for the middle-income group who lives in urban and sub-urban areas with a household income between RM2,500 and RM15,000 a month.