Najib professes love for eating, keeps fit with gym and golf

― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today shared how he keeps fit and how he has to control his intake of delicious food.

Noting that there must be a “balanced life”, Najib said he is able to do what is required to ensure his physical, mental and emotional health, including through recreation.

He said he works out in the gym and also sometimes plays golf.

“I have my own trainer but sometimes not following the schedule too because [I am] too busy and if there is spare time, I play golf too. I like to watch sports on television. For me, that too can help to calm my thoughts.

“In terms of eating, I have one problem. Because I like eating. So as like eating, I have to control a bit. So if there is delicious food, I can eat any type of cuisine,” he said, noting that he would eat from any cuisine regardless of whether it is “Western, Eastern, or Middle Eastern” as long as the food is delicious.

“So there is no restrictions when I wish to add on. So I have to be disciplined a bit,” he said of his food intake.

Najib was speaking in an interview that was broadcasted tonight on the television channels RTM and TV3.