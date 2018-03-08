Najib pledges new homes for residents of Taman Segar flats

The PM said the government would implement the project in collaboration with DBKL within three years. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A total of 1,200 families residing at the Taman Segar flats in Cheras will receive bigger and more comfortable homes in place of their current homes, without any charge, says Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The prime minister said the government would implement the project in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) within three years, to ensure residents had a quality home equipped with various facilities.

“Today, I got to look into the situation, which is linked to poverty in the city, whereby the building is too old, and it requires better facilities.

“Alhamdulillah, with the effort of the government and DBKL, a project to replace the homes will be implemented, and within the next three years, each occupant who now owns a 500-sq ft apartment will receive a new 800-sq ft apartment of much better quality and with many facilities, such as a pool swimming and gym,” he said.

Najib said this in an address on a video taken when visiting the area today. The video was uploaded on his Facebook page.

“I strongly support this project as another proof of the government’s efforts to ensure that all levels of people, especially the B40 group, can get the best possible support,” he said.

Meanwhile on his Twitter feed, Najib expressed disappointment after hearing that those given the mandate to safeguard the welfare of the people in the area did not take any action to address the issue.

“We will be rebuilding it. In three years, Segar Residence will replace the residents’ homes from 500 square feet to 800 square feet, complete with basic amenities,” he said.

He also uploaded several photographs accompanied by a video that featured him mingling with local residents in the area during the site visit. — Bernama