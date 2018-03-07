Najib pins five bullseyes on Selangor

ULU YAM, March 7 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak identified five key weaknesses of the Selangor state administration today and directed Barisan Nasional to drive these home to voters ahead of the 14th general election.

When launching the Selangor BN general election machinery, Najib identified the state government’s five failings as water disruptions, lack of affordable housing, poor waste management, burdensome taxes, and haphazard planning.

Pakatan Harapan parties have administered Selangor through PKR since 2008.

“Why is there a water disruption problem? It's because the state government has failed to manage the problem. Don't just look at the problem and give excuses.

“Look at how Kelantan doesn't have any water disruptions even though it is ruled by the Opposition. We can help!” said the BN chairman.

Najib, who is also prime minister, accused Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s administration of being more interested in politicking than governing the state.

He vowed that BN would prioritise the public’s need if it reclaims Selangor, and pledged to resolve the chronic problems with the state’s water supply.

“The water issue is only the tip of the iceberg ... the quality is getting worse, there's low water pressure, the billing procedure is a mess, customers are not taken care of and this is just on water,” said Najib to the crowd of more than 5,000 BN members and supporters from Selangor.

The BN chairman also pointed out that the price of housing in the state is increasing while there was a lack in the development of low-cost homes.

He attributed it to the PKR-led state's tax structure, alleging that taxes to develop homes in Selangor are more expensive compared to other states.

“Developers come to me and complain that they have to pay more taxes when they want to develop housing projects. Selangor has more taxes, that is why the price of homes [here] is increasing," he said.

He added that other taxes are also burdensome for the people of Selangor, including assessment rates and chuckled at seawater extraction being taxed in Malaysia's richest state.

Next, he slammed the state's garbage collection failure, which he linked to the administrative and management failure in river pollution and the increase of communicable disease.

“The dengue champion of Malaysia is Selangor. Dengue is everywhere here and is just one among many communicable diseases increasing in the state. These are the five issues I want you to bring to the public.

“We can't solve their problems if the political power is not in BN's hands," Najib said.

However, he also admitted that the state BN has problems, noting sabotage by party members against candidates they do not support.

Najib reminded BN card-carriers to give their full support to BN candidates, regardless of their component parties.

He said the lack of support and sabotage in the previous two general elections cost the coalition Selangor.

“This is our problem, I know Selangor has an ‘illness’. We need to eliminate this illness. We do have a winning recipe but what do we do? We shoot ourselves in the foot. After cutting off our arm, we shoot ourselves in the foot.

“We like shooting ourselves in the foot because of our ambition. We are not working for the party's ambition or success but our own. We forget we are only strong when the party is strong. I, myself, am not strong without the party," said Najib.