Najib pays surprise visit to Serdang Hospital

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak paid a surprise visit to Serdang Hospital, January 26, 2017. — Bernama picSERDANG, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today made a surprise visit to the Serdang Hospital to check on the facilities and condition of the hospital that was built in 2005.

The Prime Minister who was accompanied by Health Ministry Secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Director-general of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah visited the Emergency Department, Maternity Ward and General Ward.

Najib who arrived at 5.30pm spent about an hour to visit the various facilities, met patients and their families before being briefed of the hospital’s operations by Serdang Hospital director Dr Rohana Johan.

Speaking to reporters after his ‘walkabout’ in the hospital, the Prime Minister said: “As a government, we always focused on providing the best service and improving such services from time to time.

“I decided to visit the Serdang Hospital today and see the conditions in the hospital myself because I was made to understand the hospital is congested since the number of patients, visitors and families have increased tremendously over the years.”

Najib however, said he was proud of the commitment shown by the hospital administration, staff, doctors and nurses to continue providing the best services and reducing waiting time.

“The cost for services provided is very cheap, for example the maternity ward charges only RM50 for a delivery and I was informed the maternity ward has always been busy due to the overwhelming response from patients.

“The third class ward charges are RM3 a day, among the cheapest payment for medical services in the world. It means the government provides efficient and quality medical services at a minimum price,” he said.

Najib said he had also directed the Health Ministry to study the additional needs in the hospital like ambulance, mattress, beds and chairs.

“I have asked the Health Ministry to follow up on the needs in the hospital for the comfort and welfare of patients and their families immediately. It does not need a big budget,” he said. — Bernama