Najib pays last respect to late Maznah Hamid

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor pay their last respects to the late Datuk Maznah Hamid in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today paid his last respects to the late well-known entrepreneur Datuk Maznah Hamid, who died yesterday.

Najib, who was accompanied by wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at the residence of Maznah in Ukay Heights, Ampang, at 1.10 pm.

He spent about 20 minutes to pay his last respects besides conveying his condolences to the family members of Maznah.

Najib, when met by reporters, said Maznah was a political figure and woman entrepreneur who had succeeded in displaying her abilities, especially in terms of leadership.

“In politics for example, she was active in Jerlun, Kedah and I believe she had made tremendous contribution in the entrepreneurial causes, especially those involving women. This is a big loss because she was a prominent woman figure as a whole,” he said.

Maznah who was the executive chairman of Securiforce Group, was also known as the ‘Iron Lady’ and had served as the Kedah Umno women chief and Umno Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Bureau chairman.

Maznah, 62, from Ayer Hitam, Kedah, died at the Kuala Lumpur National Heart Institute (IJN) here at 6 pm yesterday following a heart operation on Sept 28 to fix issues with her heart valves.

The funeral is expected to be held after the Asar prayers before the remains are buried at the Taman Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetrey, Taman Selasih here. — Bernama