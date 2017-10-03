Najib outlines six philosophies civil service should embody

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said in order for the civil service to move forward in the quest for a brighter and superior civilisation, it could not merely remain nostalgic and rely on past performance. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has outlined six philosophies that the civil service should embody for the realisation of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50).

The six philosophies relate to the framework of ‘Manhaj Maqasid Shariah’; 2017 as year of delivery; principles of loyalty and allegiance; a work culture ‘beyond the norm’; the fourth industrial revolution and digital economy; and par excellence worldly life and afterlife.

Addressing more than 5,000 civil servants at the 15th Civil Service Premier Assembly here today, he said in order for the civil service to move forward in the quest for a brighter and superior civilisation, it could not merely remain nostalgic and rely on past performance.

He said the first philosophy was instrumental in building the Malaysian nation; more so would it be in the next 30 years towards TN50.

“For six decades, the civil service has been moving on the same track with the government earning Malaysia recognition as a progressive and dynamic Islamic nation based on Maqasid Shariah and the principles of Wasatiyyah or moderation, the Federal Constitution, solid national ideology and visionary government leadership,” he said. — Bernama