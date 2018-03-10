Najib: Opposition only good at making empty promises

Datuk Seri Najib Razak addressing Barisan Nasional Youth members at a ceremony in Pagoh March 10, 2018. — Bernama picMUAR, March 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today described the promises made by the opposition parties for every general election as empty promises because they were never fulfilled, including the promise to solve the water crisis in Selangor.

On the contrary, the prime minister said the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) promise to solve the people’s problems had been successfully fulfilled with the implementation of various development projects for the benefit of the people.

“Don’t be swayed by their promises because chances are they are just empty promises. Look at the promises made by Selangor government. What is the biggest woe in Selangor now?

“Right now, two million people in Selangor are experiencing water supply disruption, low water pressure and bad quality of water,” he said when opening the BN Youth and Puteri machineries gathering at the National Advanced Youth Skills Institute in Pagoh today.

At the same time, Najib, who is also BN chairman, said the BN government had also implemented various projects for the people, including the construction of affordable houses which were sold at much lower prices than those offered by the opposition-led Selangor and Penang governments. The water supply disruption in Selangor, which began last Tuesday, is affecting consumers in 427 areas, including Shah Alam, Klang, Petaling, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat. It is expected to persist until tomorrow.

On housing issues, Najib said the BN government had provided cheaper and more affordable houses to the people compared to those offered by the Selangor and Penang government as 76 per cent of the so-called affordable houses built in the two states were priced at over RM1 million.

“We (BN government) built the People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats with a cost of RM120,000 for each unit, but we sell it at only RM35,000. Whose good deed was that? It’s BN’s. Who keeps building luxury homes and gives more priority to the construction of the underground tunnel and hill slope development?” Najib said cynically.

While the Opposition was making more and more empty promises, he said the BN government had fulfilled 97.6 per cent of its manifesto made at the last general election.

“We did not make empty promises. We fulfilled our promises... that is why, if given the mandate, our country will continue to progress, Insya Allah,” he said.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its recent report also agreed that Malaysia is on the right track towards achieving high-income status.

The BN chairman also described opposition’s Pakatan Harapan as a hypocritical pact following the statements made by its leaders who were once leaders of Umno and BN.

“Why be a hypocrite? When they were in Umno, they used to call their (current) allies as chauvinist, anti-Malays and anti-Islam. Yes, they said so, we have the recordings. They used to badmouth the leaders of that party, now they are sleeping together,” Najib added. — Bernama