Najib offers condolences over Stephen Hawking’s death

Hawking, 76, reportedly died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Cambridge, north of London. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has conveyed his condolences over the demise of world-renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking on Wednesday.

“Saddened to hear that one of the world’s greatest minds, Professor Stephen Hawking, has passed away. It is a great loss to the scientific community, but his legacy will live on for generations to come. My condolences to his family,” Najib said on Twitter.

Hawking, a legendary figure in the modern history of physics, has authored several best-sellers on science, including A Brief History of Time, despite being bound to a wheelchair after contracting a motor neuron disease in 1963.

He has also appeared in movies and television series featuring universe-related topics broadcast by both the US Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and the National Geographic Channel. — Bernama