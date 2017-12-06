Najib observes general assemblies of three Umno wings

Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (right) and Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Wanita Umno General Assembly 2017 in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — There was loud applause and cheers from the delegates of Wanita Umno as soon as Umno president, Datuk Seri Najib Razak entered Dewan Tun Dr Ismail at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Cheers of “Kami sokong hang” (We support you) and “We love PM”, “Hidup Najib” (Long Live Najib) reverberated in the hall filled by women wearing the red and white colours of Wanita Umno.

Donning a black suit, the prime minister appeared cheerful with the Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil when delivering a brief speech to about 1,000 delegates.

Jokingly, Najib said: “I just want to say that I am very comfortable to be with Wanita Umno. I certainly place great hopes on Wanita Umno.

“I appreciate the role played by Wanita. That is why, if we win big (in the 14th General Election) we will amend the national constitution, we allocate 30 per cent (members) of the Dewan Negara for women.

“I want all of us to work hard so that we can win big,” he added.

Najib also gave away the nationel-level award for the Best Mother Award to former Minister of National Unity and Community Development Tan Sri Zaleha Ismail besides handing out contributions to next-of-kin of divisional Wanita Umno heads who died recently including the next-of-kin of Jerlun Wanita Umno division head and Wanita Umno Exco Datuk Maznah Hamid.

The Umno president launched the book Ibu Terbaik Bangsa, published by Wanita Umno aimed at giving a new perspective to better know and appreciate the struggles of Wanita Umno all this while.

Earlier, the number one national leader also spent about 30 minutes observing the debates by the Puteri Umno movement. He was greeted on arrival by Puteri Umno head Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Despite his tight schedule, Najib managed to mingle with the delegates and obliged their requests to have their photographs taken with him. — Bernama