Najib: No reason to change government as country’s development on right track

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the attempts by the Opposition to instigate the people that the existing government had to be changed was not an inaccurate picture and they should reject the Opposition’s big ambitions. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SIK, Aug 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia’s increasing recognition by various quarters, including other countries, proved that the country’s development is on the right track and, as such, the current government needs to be maintained.

The Prime Minister said the attempts by the Opposition to instigate the people that the existing government had to be changed was not an inaccurate picture and they should reject the Opposition’s big ambitions.

“Malaysia is now recognised by various parties such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Fitch and Standard and Poor due to the country’s economic strength. The country’s economy is at 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of this year, among the highest in the world.

“In addition, the country has also gained recognition from the well-known ulama from Tunisia, Sheikh Rashid Al Ghannushi who said Malaysia is a true picture of Islam in the world,” he said when opening the Sik Umno Division delegates conference here today.

Also present were Kedah Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Sik Umno Division chief Datuk Tajuddin Abdullah and Baling Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

The Umno president said Sheikh Rashid, who helms the largest party in Tunisia, in an interview with a Saudi Arabian television station had said the image and picture of Islam in Malaysia are among the best in the world.

“The good ties with the government of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman also saw the country receiving extra special quota for the haj pilgrims and the advantage of passport stamping in Malaysia and not requiring to do it again in Jeddah during the haj season,” he said.

Najib said none of the other countries had such a privilege and hoped the privilege would be justifiable when performing the umrah in the Holy Land.

Hence, he said there was no reason for the Opposition to instigate the people to change the government given that they would also have problems in doing what was being undertaken by the current government.

He also chided the Opposition leaders for supposedly trying to bring about changes when those among them were formerly a Mentri Besar who had failed to do so when still in power.

“When it’s the weekend, he returned to Kuala Lumpur. Actually the weekend is the time to meet the people and get to know them better. To know the welfare of the villagers, rubber tappers and padi farmers. Weekends are our work days.

“On Sunday I also work. I look after my constituency. We as elected representative must work. As an elected representative, a leader will not be great without the support of the people on the ground,” he said.

Najib, who used the analogy of a football team, wanted all Umno members to work as a team as a slight mistake, either intentionally or unintentionally, could cause the party’s defeat.

“A beautiful and accurate kick football kick can score a goal but if the defence makes a mistake, the goal will be futile,” he said when citing the example of a football match between Malaysia and Myanmar at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games recently.

As such, Najib wanted the residents of Sik to continue to vote for Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming 14th general election to enable the development planned to be implemented.

“Don’t repeat the past history when Sik was in the dark until Umno and BN brought changes to the district,” he said.

Najib said opened the Perdana Sports Complex here built at a cost of RM7 million and comprising three components – a mini stadium, hall and gymnasium for the people.

The Prime Minister also announced an allocation of RM3 million for the “touch point” programme to repair homes in the area. — Bernama