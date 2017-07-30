Najib: No guarantee changing government the best solution

Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the Lipis Umno’s Division Delegates Conference at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Kuala Lipis July 30, 2017. — Bernama picLIPIS, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has once again stressed that changing the existing government was not a guarantee or the best solution to all problems, as it could also be detrimental to the nation and the people.

Najib, who is also Umno president, said the people should take a lesson from the rise of the people or the Arab Springs that saw many Middle Eastern countries such as Iraq now in turmoil.

“Changing the government is not a solution, if it is better, then it makes sense ... if worse, more disaster and more uncertainties ... that’s a stupid thing to do … Sorry, have to say it.

“My doctor at the IJN (National Heart Institute) informed me about this Iraqi patient who when asked if it was better then or now, he said even that even under hated President Saddam Hussein, at least they had food on the table, children could go to school, and the country was safe.

“However, look at it now, all destroyed. Changing an existing government does not guarantee better governance,” he said when opening Lipis Umno’s Division Delegates Conference at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Kuala Lipis here today. — Bernama

