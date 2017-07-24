Najib: MRT a ‘success story’, built at reasonable cost

The first MRT line that became fully operational last Monday was constructed at a cost of RM21 billion, below the budget of RM23 billion. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The on-time completion of Malaysia’s first MRT line is a “success story”, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who also described the project’s related costs as reasonable.

Najib was responding to Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming’s request for additional information on the supplementary payments to the project delivery partners for the MRT line, land acquisition costs and costs for the MRT train sets or rolling stock.

“All costs that are mentioned by the MP are costs that were reasonably paid, that means according to methods that are transparent and there is nothing that can be disputed,” the Pekan MP said in Parliament, adding he could have MRT Corp publicly release the additional information if necessary.

Earlier in his reply to oral questions on the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line, Najib highlighted the savings of RM2 billion in the construction of the train line when saying the MRT line was a “success story” of a non-concession project directly funded by the government.

The first MRT line that became fully operational last Monday was constructed at a cost of RM21 billion, below the budget of RM23 billion.

MORE TO COME