Najib meets Vietnam counterpart

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shaking hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a courtesy visit in conjunction with the Asean Summit 30th in Manila, April 28, 2017. — Bernama picMANILA, April 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnam counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The meeting between both leaders, who are here to attend the 30th Asean Summit and Related Meetings, was held on the request of Nguyen.

Present, were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Vietnamese Minister of Trade and Industry Tran Tuan Anh and Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

In 2016, bilateral trade between Malaysia and Vietnam stood at RM42.6 billion with exports totalling RM23.8 billion and imports amounting to RM18.8 billion. — Bernama