Najib meets new DPMM leadership

Datuk Seri Najib Razak chairs a meeting with the new leadership of the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today chaired a meeting with the new leadership of the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) at Perdana Putra, here.

The hour-long meeting, among others, discussed the direction of the DPMM under the new leadership elected last May.

The Prime Minister also delivered his message to the DPMM.

The chamber was represented by its president, Rizal Faris Mohideen Abdul Kader, deputy president Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Al Habshee, vice-presidents Datuk Fauzi Hassan and Norsyahrin Hamidon, secretary-general Nizam Mahshar and treasurer-general Syed Salim Syed Mohamed as well as leadership representatives from each state.

Also present at the meeting was the advisor to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shaziman Abu Mansor. ― Bernama