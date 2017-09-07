Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Najib meets new DPMM leadership

Thursday September 7, 2017
12:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Donald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee todayDonald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee today

The Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problemsThe Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problems

Del Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US OpenDel Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US Open

The Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soulThe Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Najib Razak chairs a meeting with the new leadership of the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Najib Razak chairs a meeting with the new leadership of the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today chaired a meeting with the new leadership of the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) at Perdana Putra, here.

The hour-long meeting, among others, discussed the direction of the DPMM under the new leadership elected last May.

The Prime Minister also delivered his message to the DPMM.

The chamber was represented by its president, Rizal Faris Mohideen Abdul Kader, deputy president Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Al Habshee, vice-presidents Datuk Fauzi Hassan and Norsyahrin Hamidon, secretary-general Nizam Mahshar and treasurer-general Syed Salim Syed Mohamed as well as leadership representatives from each state.

Also present at the meeting was the advisor to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shaziman Abu Mansor. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline