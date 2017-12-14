Najib meets King Abdullah of Jordan at OIC summit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (left) speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II during the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul. ― Bernama picISTANBUL, Dec 14 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak met with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss the importance of Jerusalem (Baitulmaqdis) as the holy city of Muslims and Malaysia-Jordan relations.

The meeting took place during the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) here, yesterday.

Najib said during the 25-minute meeting, King Abdullah voiced his concern for unilateral action by the United States to recognise Jerusalem, which Muslims call Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as the capital of Israel.

“King Abdullah stressed that Muslims need to be wise in addressing the issue as it may be misinterpreted by the international community and tarnish the image of Muslims.

“He said Muslims should always choose peace and reconciliation during negotiations so as not to be associated with extremist groups,” he told Malaysian journalists after attending the summit.

King Abdullah also hopes that Malaysia and Jordan relations could be enhanced through bilateral meetings, especially in trade between the two countries.

The extraordinary summit was to discuss implications following the announcement by United States to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv. ― Bernama