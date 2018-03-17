Najib meets Australian PM Turnbull ahead of Asean-Australia summit

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) shakes hand with Datuk Seri Najib Razak prior to their bilateral meeting at the Asean special summit, in Sydney on March 17, 2018. ― AFP picSYDNEY, March 17 ― Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak this morning held a bilateral meeting with Australian premier Malcolm Turnbull.

The meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney ahead of the two-day Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 that will start in the afternoon.

Among others, both leaders discussed issues on defence, education, trade and investment cooperation as well as regional cooperation in countering terrorism.

Also present were Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and his counterpart Julie Bishop.

Najib is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the closing segment of the Counter-Terrorism Conference on the first day of the summit.

Najib is the only Asean leader invited to deliver a speech at the closing segment of the conference. The other leader to address the conference will be Turnbull.

The Asean-Australia Special Summit 2018 is organised to discuss the future direction and cooperation between Asean and Australia.

Besides that, the special summit is also organised to commemorate the elevation of Asean-Australia relations to a strategic partnership.

The Asean-Australia Special Summit will comprise three sessions, namely the Asean-Australia Leader’s Summit, the Asean-Australia Businesss Summit and the Asean-Australia Counter-Terrorism Conference.

This is the first time that Australia is hosting a summit with all Asean leaders. ― Bernama