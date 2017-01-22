Najib: MCA didn’t ask for DPM’s post

The PM refuted Dr M’s claim that was made in a blog post on Friday. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied that MCA had requested for the post of deputy prime minister to be given to the party as claimed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said throughout his tenure as the country’s No. 1 leader, never once did the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party asked to be given the number two post and the post of finance minister.

“Recently, it was revealed that DAP asked for the post of DPM and finance minister, when the Malays are angry, he said MCA. Since I become PM, MCA has never ask for the DPM post, This is a lie.

“I deny and I ask MCA to also deny. MCA has three ministerial posts and they are thankful. Don’t do a lot of U-turns,” he said.

Najib said this in his speech at a luncheon in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Malaysian Tamil Youth Bell Club at the Grand Hall, Lukut here today.

Also present were MIC President Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Seri SA Vigneswaran, MyPPP President Tan Sri M Kayveas, MIC former president Datuk Seri S. Samy Vellu and Gerakan Vice President Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay.

Previously, Dr Mahathir was quoted to have said DAP wanted the post of deputy prime minister if the Opposition pact wins the coming 14th General Election.

In his blog on Friday, the former prime minister made a U turn by correcting his earlier statement that MCA was the party that asked for the post and not DAP.

Speaking before a 3,000-strong audience, Najib, however, urged the people not to be influenced by the Opposition’s propaganda which frequently made U-turns.

“Don’t listen to the Opposition, our statesman is taking rubbish now. He says want to abolish the GST (Goods and Services Tax) which gives a revenue of RM41 billion.

“Where do I get money to build clinics, hospitals? Imagine health asks, education asks, how do I get? Money does not come floating, it must come from resources,” he said.

Najib said the people needed to understand that the opposition could say whatever they want and often make a U turn if problems arise.

Earlier the prime minister said the people, especially youths in the country must have a sophisticated mind, world class, borderless thinking and knowledgeable to compete in the future.

“But if knowledge is not aligned to morals, values and culture, intellect alone is meaningless. We want both at once.

“We want to be rooted in good value, rooted in our own culture in our history... to strengthen our identity but our mind must internationalise our mind,” he said.

Najib also said even though the Indian community made up only 7.4 per cent of Malaysia’s population, the Indians had made many contributions to national development.

“Based on history, it cannot be denied the Indian community made great contributions and we should recognise the contribution of the Indian community,” he said.

The Malaysian Tamil Youth Bell Club was formed in 1956 to promote the Tamil language, arts and culture and has 24,552 members and 292 branches nationwide.

At the function, Najib presented a cheque, worth RM2.18 million, for the construction of Tamil schools in the state, which was received by Mohamad. — Bernama