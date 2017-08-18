Najib launches super high income programme for Bumiputera

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has launched Super High Income Programme programme aimed to enhance bumiputera involvement in careers providing a monthly income exceeding RM20,000. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today launched a programme aimed at enhancing Bumiputera involvement in careers providing a monthly income exceeding RM20,000.

The Super High Income Programme (SHIP) would focus on middle-income earners with relevant working experience, he said at the launch after chairing a meeting of the Bumiputera Education Leadership Foundation.

Najib said the focus would be on industries that needed skilled and professional manpower, such as the financial services industry, business services, health, maritime and aerospace.

“Such a high income can be achieved through specialised training and certification in the selected fields,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the courses under Bank Rakyat financing would be for a duration of between three and five years.

He said applications for participation would open at the end of the year, and the first phase would involve 50 beneficiaries with a maximum financing of RM10 million in the financial services, health and technology industries.

“The following phase will start in 2018 with the introduction of more areas of expertise and industries in stages and involve 250 recipients,” he added.

Najib said an incentive would be given for the programme participants, with those completing the specialisation course considered for a maximum 20 per cent reduction in the loan.

Those interested could obtain more information on the programme at the website of the Bumiputera Education Leadership Foundation, he said.

Najib also said that the Bumiputera Education Leadership Foundation was on the right track in the quest to develop bumiputera talents through the financing of three programmes ― Peneraju Tunas, Peneraju Skil and Peneraju Profesional.

He said the foundation achieved the target of developing more than 16,000 bumiputera talents through more than 200 programmes with funding of RM435 million.

“This means that 40 per cent of the target to develop 40,000 bumiputera talents by 2020 has been achieved. At the end of this year, this number will increase to 20,000 as targeted,” he said.

Najib said the meeting today also discussed the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) that had been achieved, and there had been quantum leaps in some areas.

Citing an example, he said the rate of employment of the beneficiaries had risen to 90 per cent compared to 77 per cent in the previous year.

At the event, Najib launched the second edition of the foundation magazine #iniceritasaya which is a collection of stories of the aspirations and success of young people.

He said the second edition of #iniceritasaya proved that young people were able to achieve their ambitions as well as inspire the public with their success stories.

Najib urged youths to take on the challenge of raising their income and careers through the programmes conducted by the foundation.

“Although it is moderate, the beneficiaries are able to achieve their dreams because the government of today is concerned about their future. The Bumiputera Education Leadership Foundation gives new hope to the recipients,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and chairman of the foundation executive committee Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan and foundation chief executive Raja Azura Raja Mahayuddin were also present at the event.― Bernama