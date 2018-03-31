Najib launches JBD programme to reduce household grocery bills

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the launch of the national level Reducing Grocery Bills programme in Kuantan March 31, 2018. — Bernama picPEKAN, March 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today launched the national level Reducing Grocery Bills (Jimat Belanja Dapur) programme implemented by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama).

He said the programme, which was similar to the People’s Sales (Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat) programme organised by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, benefited all strata of people nationwide by selling goods at cheaper prices compared to market prices.

“Under the JBD programme, there are 27 items sold with cheaper prices of between five and 20 per cent compared to market prices, for example, cabbage that are normally sold at RM3.50 per kg in the market is sold at RM2, eggs per package of RM11 is sold at RM8.50 here.

“Even whole chicken is sold here for RM10 while the normal price is RM8 to RM9 per kg and we have many more items sold at cheap prices and we hope more people get this benefit,” he said when launching the JBD programme at Bandar Dara public field, Chini here today.

Also present were Fama chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin, State Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shafik Fauzan Sharif and State Felda Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun and more than 10,000 local residents.

The programme has been implemented in 718 Pasar Tani sales outlets, 426 Agrobazaar Kedai Rakyat (AKR), 110 Agrobazaar 1Malaysia (ABR1M), six MyFarm outlets as well under MyBest Buy (NBOS) programme nationwide.

The entrerpreneurs are involved in selling 27 selected items such as fish, chicken, vegetables, groceries and control items with percentage discounts directly to consumers.

At the same event, Najib also launched the ​Local Service Centre@Pasar Tani and Pasar Tani Application equipped with basis information such as location, operating hours, attractive products and sales promotions at the Farmers’ Market.

The maiden launch is one of the added value of Fama’s services to disseminate information concerning the farmers’ market to consumers.

Consumers can also enjoy the facility by uploading the app that can be downloaded for free from the Google Store and Apple Store. — Bernama