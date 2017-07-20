Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib lauds Jun Hoong for becoming first Malaysian diving world champ

Thursday July 20, 2017
10:07 AM GMT+8

Cheong Jun Hoong poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 10 metre platform event at 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest July 20, 2017. ― Reuters picCheong Jun Hoong poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 10 metre platform event at 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest July 20, 2017. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak joined Malaysians today in celebrating Cheong Jun Hoong who won Malaysia’s maiden diving gold medal at the aquatics world championships in Budapest yesterday.

Cheong became the world champion in the women’s 10 metre platform event by beating China’s Si Yajie.

“Congratulations @cheongjunhoong! First world champion #Negaraku in the women’s platform event at #FINABudapest2017,” Najib wrote on his @najibrazak Twitter account.

Cheong scored 397.50 points in the event, pipping Si’s 396.00 points and reigning Olympic champion, China’s Ren Qian, who scored 391.95 to take the bronze.

The championship is customarily dominated by China’s athletes who have won 16 more medals than those from any other country.

