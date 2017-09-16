Najib lashes out at critics over accusations on sale of country’s sovereignty

File photo of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks at the Banyan Tree Leadership Forum held at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington . ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today lashed out at the opposition for accusing him of selling off the country’s sovereignty just because of having close ties with China.

He also questioned that nobody had raised the issue of selling the country’s sovereignty to Japan and South Korea when the Look East Policy was introduced by the then prime minister in the 1980s.

“Why am I being accused of selling sovereignty to China when I forge ties with the republic?” he asked at the Chinese Community Patriotic Gathering organised by MCA here.

Najib said Malaysia’s friendship with China had brought in a huge investment that benefited the country.

The prime minister also stressed that Malaysia would certainly not lose its sovereignty despite having ties with most countries in the world.

“We must be friendly to all countries but (we must also) stick to our principle, our sovereignty cannot be compromised,” he said, adding that the bilateral relations with other countries were also good to the country.

Speaking of his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House early this week, Najib said he had received an overwhelming response from the United States President. Malaysia has good relations with the leaders of three world superpowers, namely Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia’s Ruler King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Trump, he added. ― Bernama