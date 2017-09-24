Najib: Journalists must counter fake news about White House visit

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking at the Malaysian Hokkien Association's Federation dinner at Wisma Huazong, Kuala Lumpur September 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The prime minister said the government’s decision to buy new Boeing aircraft for Malaysia Airlines (MAS) was also twisted by the Opposition although it is an investment to make MAS a renowned airline.

“That’s why I said we want to buy aircraft. MAS chose to buy the most sophisticated plane, eight Dreamliners. Yesterday I read online that Turkish Airlines bought 40 Dreamliners. This aircraft will be good to advance our aviation industry.”

On another note, Najib said the government appreciate the role of female media practitioners in national development as they play an important role to give a clear understanding of government policies. — Bernama