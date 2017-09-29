Najib joins Yassin, Tahlil prayers in conjunction with Warriors Day

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (second right) participated in Yassin and Tahlil prayers today at the Sultan Ismail Petra mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today participated in Yassin and Tahlil prayers in conjunction with Warriors Day before performing the Friday prayers together with the congregation at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan here.

The special prayers which started at 12.40pm was also joined by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Malaysian Armed Forces chief General (ATM) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor apart from ATM and Royal Malaysia Police personnel.

Asyraf Wajdi delivered a special Friday sermon in conjunction with Warriors Day where he among others called on the congregation to instill the spirit of appreciating national warriors in children at a very young age.

He said that of late, this spirit appeared to be on the wane when it should in fact be the opposite situation.

“Our warriors never sought rewards for their sacrifices or even status as warriors but it would be good if we show respect to them and appreciation,” he said.

The sermon titled “Warriors the inspiration of a sovereign nation” stressed on the need for parents, teachers and the media to be the agents to efforts to appreciate the nation’s warriors and suggested that information on the them in various genres be produced in line with the changes in time and society’s acceptance.

Asyraf Wajdi also said that at the same time, the ummah (Muslims) were also responsible for preserving the sanctity of Islam and the nation’s sovereignty from any threat, be it terrorism, cruelty or oppression.

“Love for the nation and defending the nation’s sovereignty should be part and parcel of each citizen.

“This trait is not against Islam because love for one’s country is also a manifestation of love for Allah,” said Asyraf Wajdi, who thereafter led the Friday prayers. ― Bernama