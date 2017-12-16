Najib joins Bahrain National Day celebration

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor stand with the King of Bahrain King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa for the country’s National Day celebrations at Sakhir Palace in Manama December 16, 2017. — Bernama picMANAMA, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak joined Bahrain’s King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa at this Gulf Arab state’s National Day celebration here today.

The ceremony at Sakhir Palace saw the Malaysian leader being given the honour of sitting next to the monarch.

Donning a dark suit adorned with the King Hamad (Al Nahda) First Medal, Najib was the only foreign leader invited to the ceremony.

King Hamad yesterday conferred the King Hamad (Al Nahda) First Medal, the country’s highest award, on Najib who is on an official visit to this country.

The prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was also seated beside His Majesty at today’s National Day proceedings.

The king conferred state awards on 73 Bahrainis at the outdoor ceremony.

In attendance was Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein who also wore a dark suit with Bahrain’s Medal of First Degree he received from the king yesterday. Hishammuddin is also Special Functions Minister.

Bahrain declared Its independence from the British on Aug 15, 1971 but marks its National Day on Dec 16. — Bernama