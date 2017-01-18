Najib invites Malaysians to give input on TN50

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak invited Malaysians to give their views on the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) vision. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today extended an invitation to the public to give their views on the Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) vision.

The Prime Minister said they can do so directly via e-mail to najib@najibrazak.com at the latest by 2pm tomorrow (Thursday) before a meeting on TN50 is held.

“What is your aspiration for Malaysia in 2050?

“I will discuss this topic with youth groups in Dialog Perdana TN50 tomorrow, and I also wish to hear from all of you,” Najib said in his latest posting on his Facebook today. — Bernama