Najib in Istanbul for OIC Extraordinary Summit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen with Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey Datuk Abd Razak Abdul Wahab in Istanbul. ― Bernama picISTANBUL, Dec 13 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived here yesterday evening for the Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held today.

The special aircraft bringing the Prime Minister touched down at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 10.20pm (3.20am on Wednesday Malaysian time) .

Najib was accompanied by wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

On hand to welcome him was Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey Datuk Abd Razak Abdul Wahab.

The Extraordinary Summit is convened at the request of the Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his capacity as the Chair of the 13th Islamic Summit, following the announcement by the United States of America (US) on December 6 to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Summit preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting yesterday, followed by a Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the following day.

The Summit will review developments and discuss the implications following the announcement by the US Administration to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Malaysia’s participation at the Summit is an affirmation of its commitment and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their pursuit to attain their legitimate and inalienable rights for an independent State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. ― Bernama