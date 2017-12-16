Najib has an audience with Bahrain’s Crown Prince

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has an audience with Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Ghudaibiya Palace in Manama, December 16, 2017. — Bernama picMANAMA, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, today had an audience with the country’s Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa here.

The Malaysian leader was accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Defence Minister and Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Prince Salman warmly greeted Najib when he arrived at Ghudaibiya Palace where the prime minister was accorded an official ceremonial welcome during which the national anthems of both countries were played.

Najib also inspected a guard-of-honour to mark the occasion.

The crown prince then hosted a luncheon for the visiting prime minister and members of his delegation.

Najib had earlier attended a briefing on this Gulf Arab state’s economic development at the office of Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Its chief executive Khalid Al Rumaihi outlined the country’s plan in attracting investment and creating a conducive economic environment including digital economy.

Hishammuddin attended the event as well. — Bernama