Najib hands over haj offer letters to 1,100 community leaders

PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — Profits from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) are used not only to sponsor pilgrims performing the haj in the Holy Land, but also for other initiatives involving housing and educational aids worth hundreds of millions of ringgit, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said the efforts of the 1MDB, with part of the profits being used to develop the community, should not be allowed to be destroyed due to individual assumptions which he described as “totally rubbish”.

In this context, the imam and chairmen of the Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) as leaders who were close to the people at the grassroots level should correct and clarify the incorrect allegations concerning the 1MDB made by interested parties.

“That is why, when someone criticizes the 1MDB, we as community leaders must understand. This is because part of the 1MDB profits we (the government) use for welfare projects, but this is not mentioned,” he said at the ceremony to hand over offer letters to perform the haj sponsored by 1MDB to 1,000 recipients, here today.

The ceremony to hand over the offer letters to 1,000 people comprising imam, village heads and chairmen of the Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) was held at the Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin here.

Najib said the 1MDB foundation’s haj sponsorship special program could be continued if the present government was retained in future.

“I hope all of you who are performing the haj can pray that the country and national leadership can be retained for the continuity of welfare programmes that are being implemented,” he said.

Najib said that contrary to the negative allegations by a handful of people including a former prime minister, 1MDB had sent 5,711 pilgrims with sponsorship amounting to RM57 million since the initiative was implemented five years ago.

At the event, Najib also announced a consolation of RM1,000, a pair of robe as well as free medical treatment for each of the pilgrims who were going to the Holy Land.

The event was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and the chairman of Lembaga Tabung Haji Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim. — Bernama