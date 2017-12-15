Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Najib, Hadi to lead rally against Trump’s Jerusalem move next Friday

BY RAM ANAND

Friday December 15, 2017
01:54 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the rally will bring together several Islamic non-governmental groups, with Najib and Hadi both scheduled to make key addresses. — Bernama picDatuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the rally will bring together several Islamic non-governmental groups, with Najib and Hadi both scheduled to make key addresses. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang will jointly spearhead a rally next Friday against the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced today that the rally will bring together several Islamic non-governmental groups, with Najib and Hadi both scheduled to make key addresses.

“The prime minister will deliver a speech, while (Hadi) will also deliver a speech. A third speech will be delivered by a NGO representative,” he said.

The rally will be held at the Putra Mosque here on December 22, between 2.30pm to 4pm.

MORE TO COME

