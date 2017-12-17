Najib-Hadi gathering to address plight of Palestinians

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak holding a press conference in Manama, December 16, 2017 during a working visit to Bahrain. Also present is Defence Minister and Minister of Special Duties Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. — Bernama picMANAMA, Dec 17 — Appropriate steps that need to be taken in addressing the plight of the Palestinian people will be highlighted at a gathering to be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and PAS leaders in Putrajaya on Dec 22.

The Umno president said Umno and PAS must seek ways in jointly addressing the issue.

“There must be common grounds when it comes to an issue of importance to Islam and the Muslim community,” he told the Malaysian media covering his official visit here yesterday.

Najib said he would also highlight Malaysia’s position on the matter.

It was reported that Najib would join the rally together with Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to condemn the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The prime minister said he would also highlight the outcome of the recent OIC extraordinary summit in Istanbul on the subject.

The decision by US President Donald Trump to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sparked anger and condemnation from Muslim communities all over the world. — Bernama