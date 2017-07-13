Najib gives thumbs up to Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line

Najib said his vision was to see a modern transportation system that would not only connect all the areas in the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, but prove to be reliable and efficient. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has given the thumbs-up to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line.

The prime minister said he and his family had the opportunity to tour and test out the second phase of the MRT project, to be fully operational on July 17, yesterday.

“I am satisfied with the world-class MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line which is developed, carried out by thousands of our own people since 2010.

“To all those involved, be proud of your achievement, recall the sacrifices, energy, time that should have been spent with family and friends. This is the product of your sweat and tears! I, myself, am proud with all of you,” said Najib in a post on his official blog, najibrazak.com, today.

Najib said during the tour of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, he was also accompanied by his blogger friends who were excited to experience the train ride which passed through several underground stations.

He said the smooth MRT service refuted allegations by some residents, especially in the urban areas, that the MRT project, carried out since 2010, would affect their locality.

“Clearly it is not true with many of our people now getting a more holistic benefit of connectivity,” said Najib.

“Do you know that our train has a high frequency rate at 3.3 minute during peak hour for every train which has a capacity of 1,200 people at one time,” he said.

The prime minister was also awed with the uniqueness of the MRT underground stations, each with their own identity, and also shared his experience using the feeder bus service to shutter passengers to nearby areas at a fare of only RM1. — Bernama