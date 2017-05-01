Najib: Give priority to local employees first

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says employers should prioritise on local workforce to fill job vacancies. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, May 1 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has urged employers to prioritise on local workforce to fill job vacancy in helping the government to materialise its five core areas in the Workers Transformation Leap.

He said the government would organise the Job Fair @ UTC 2.0, to be launched on a large scale on May 20 at 11 Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) and four JobsMalaysia Centres nationwide, offering about 20,000 job vacancies from 300 employers.

“Do give chance to Malaysian workers, if possible. Don't just offer jobs to foreigners. Give priority to the local workers,” he said followed by thunderous applause from the 5,000-strong crowd who came to listen to his 2017 Labour Day speech here today.

Najib said one of the emphasis in the Workers Transformation Leap was to empower employment services public agency, in which the government was now reviewing the roles of JobsMalaysia Centre so that it would be more interactive, effective, customer-friendly and could act as the facilitator in job matching between job seekers and employers.

The prime minister also launched the OKU (persons with disabilities) Talent Enhancement Programme (OTEP) under the transformation programme to enhance the skills and employability of the group. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME