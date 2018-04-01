Najib: GE14 will be won by those who are loyal to their leader

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said 14th general election will be won by the side that upholds loyalty to its leader. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GOMBAK, April 1 — The 14th general election will be won by the side that upholds loyalty to its leader, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Speaking to thousands of silat practitioners and teachers during a silat rally here today, Najib said that he demands loyalty not to him as an individual, but for his office as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Victory in the elections awaits the side that practices loyalty,” Najib said.

“If we are loyal, we would not fighting among each other. If we are loyal we would carry out instructions. If we are loyal, things such as boycott, sabotage and shooting our own foot would not exist in our dictionary,” he added.

He said that the principle of loyalty is practised widely in silat, and should be emulated by all organisations including political parties in Malaysia.

“I demand loyalty not as Najib Razak, but as the main leader of this country,” he added.

Najib also agreed with requests made by the National Silat Association (Pesaka) today to build a national silat complex.

“I agree to contribute for this building. We will discuss the location later. The complex must reflect the status of Silat in our country,” he said.

In 2015, Najib declared Silat as the official national martial art during a gathering at Dataran Merdeka.