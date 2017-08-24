Najib eyes enhanced trade ties with US ahead of Trump meeting

Najib will make a working visit to Washington in September. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Enhancing trade between Malaysia and the United States is one of the main topics for discussion at the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and US President Donald J. Trump at the White House on Sept 12.

Najib, who disclosed this today, said other matters to be discussed included combating terrorism, military cooperation and Malaysia’s role in making Southeast Asia a zone of peace and harmony.

“Trade issues and how we can enhance economic relations with the United States will also be discussed.

“I will call a press conference before leaving (for the United States) because I am in the process of discussions at the internal level,” he said.

Najib, who is Umno president, spoke to reporters after chairing a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council here.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier today that Najib will make a working visit to Washington, DC at the invitation of Trump.

It said Malaysia and the United States looked forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties, and that the relations had been enhanced under Najib’s leadership to a comprehensive partnership based on shared interests.

The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said in a statement that Trump looked forward to celebrating the 60th anniversary of United States-Malaysia bilateral relations and discussing ways “to strengthen and broaden our bilateral relationship and expand regional cooperation with one of America’s closest partners in South-east Asia”. — Bernama