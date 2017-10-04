Najib extends condolences to Perak royal family

Najib extended his condolences to the Perak royal family and people on the demise of Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nor Mahani. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak extended his condolences to the Perak royal family and people on the demise of Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah, yesterday.

“May her soul be blessed, Al-Fatihah,” he said through Twitter and Facebook.

Raja Nor Mahani, 74, passed away in Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 5.07pm yesterday. Her remains will be buried at the Royal Mausoleum in Bukit Chandan, Kuala Kangsar after Asar prayers today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the people may pay their last respects at 10am till 11.30am, while state leaders and dignitaries could do so from 11.30am.

Raja Nor Mahani was the wife of Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, 76. Their children are Raja Shah Azman, 43, and Raja Nor Azwina, 41.

Born on Oct 18, 1942, she was proclaimed as Raja Puan Besar Perak in 2014. — Bernama