Najib extends condolences to IGP, family

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has conveyed his condolences to IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and family on the demise of his wife, Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak extended his condolences to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and his family over the passing of his wife yesterday.

Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi, 58, died of cancer at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, Petaling Jaya at 7.02pm.

Najib, who is currently on a three-day official visit to Bahrain, also prayed for blessings for Azizah’s soul.

“Condolences to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri @Fuzi_Harun and family on the demise of his wife, Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi. May her soul be blessed. Al-Fatihah,” Najib said on his Twitter yesterday.

Funeral prayers for the remains of Azizah who had cancer since 2002 was held at Surau Khalid Al-Walid at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, Shah Alam, about 10pm.

The remains will be taken to her hometown in Rapat Jaya, Ipoh, Perak for burial at 9am today.

Azizah who was the Police Families Association chairman also leaves behind three children. ― Bernama